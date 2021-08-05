Brokerages Set Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,495,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,939,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000.

ZY traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $13.44. 686,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24. Zymergen has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

