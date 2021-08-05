Brokerages Set Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Target Price at $26.67

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,013. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

