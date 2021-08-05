Brokerages Set Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Price Target at C$16.00

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

UNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of UNS traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.74. 138,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,162. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$5.21 and a 1-year high of C$16.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$709.56 million and a P/E ratio of -23.12.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

