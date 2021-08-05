Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price at $175.08

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.33.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

TROW stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.30. 6,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.40. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $6,467,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

