Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) PT at $13.17

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

