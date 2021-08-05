Brokerages Set ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Price Target at $9.86

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 427,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,424. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $501.49 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.