Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $53.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. 1,626,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

