Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT at $11.00

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 76,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,818. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2298 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

