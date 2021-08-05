Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target at $18.92

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 443,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.18.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

