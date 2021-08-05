Brokerages Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Target Price at $72.90

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,364. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 8.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

