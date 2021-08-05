Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million.

Several analysts have commented on OSW shares. TheStreet lowered OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 249.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

OSW traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $900.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.56.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

