Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.20 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $328.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $339.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $484.61 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 528,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

