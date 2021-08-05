Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $2,731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock worth $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

