Brokerages Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 13,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

