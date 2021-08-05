Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Bristow Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bristow Group by 874.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

