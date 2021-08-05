Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $70.57 Average PT from Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

EAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,434 shares of company stock worth $1,892,996. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 865,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,509,000 after purchasing an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

