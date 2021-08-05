BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Earnings Results

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. BrightView updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,959. BrightView has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

