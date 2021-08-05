Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.
Shares of BFAM opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,370.90 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $110.62 and a one year high of $182.50.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.