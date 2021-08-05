Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of BFAM opened at $142.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,370.90 and a beta of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $110.62 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

