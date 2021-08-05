Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

BRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

