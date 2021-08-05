BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $25.61. BP shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 184,235 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. BP’s payout ratio is -73.37%.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 137,726 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.05.

BP Company Profile (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

