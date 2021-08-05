BP (NYSE:BP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. 12,681,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,690,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

