BOX Token Market Cap Reaches $2.65 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $6.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00444027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000913 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

