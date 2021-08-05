Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory Sells 1,445 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $56,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.07.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

