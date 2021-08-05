BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.57. 7,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

