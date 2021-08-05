Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $82.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

