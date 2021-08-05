Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $68.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after buying an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.