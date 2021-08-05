BOOM (BOOM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $46,914.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. BOOM has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $46,914.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,754,079 coins and its circulating supply is 778,723,347 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

