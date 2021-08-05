BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €48.30 by Barclays

Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.36 ($69.84).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP stock opened at €52.01 ($61.19) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.36. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.