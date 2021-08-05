BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0242

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $89,989.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.50 or 0.00982168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00098407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00044321 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,366 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.