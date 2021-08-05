BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot Sells 5,000 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40.

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Poulliot sold 60 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,820.00.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 909,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,221. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

