Bitcoin Private Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $655.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 22% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $655.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00003706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00290628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00132907 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00158606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.