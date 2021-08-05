Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits Market Cap of $38.00 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $38.00 million and approximately $462,670.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $84.45 or 0.00215327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

