Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 5.5%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.35. 34,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,367,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

