Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 5.5%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.35. 34,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,367,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter.
About Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
