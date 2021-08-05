Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Get Bioventus alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE BVS opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $66,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioventus (BVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.