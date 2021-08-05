BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. 160,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,394. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,354.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,472 shares of company stock worth $7,543,878. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $13,648,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

