Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $480.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.73.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,059. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $448.60. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock worth $18,451,038 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

