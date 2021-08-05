Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Binance USD has a market cap of $11.97 billion and approximately $4.83 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00061999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00985883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00098248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044397 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,966,512,838 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

