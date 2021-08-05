Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 34.72%.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 4,092,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

BGFV has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,136 shares of company stock worth $1,307,567 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

