BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

BYSI stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 117.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

