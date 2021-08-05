Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.
Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Berry
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
