Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

