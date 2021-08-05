Berkshire Bank Sells 540 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,171 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,575. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $142.27. 141,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.97. The company has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

