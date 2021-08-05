Berkshire Bank Sells 361 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkshire Bank lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 52,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.27. 91,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,102. The company has a market capitalization of $353.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

