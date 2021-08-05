Berkshire Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 299,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,627,453. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.