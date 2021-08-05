Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.04 ($75.34).

ETR VNA opened at €58.16 ($68.42) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.22. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

