Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.38 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of BDC stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.06. 3,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -153.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

