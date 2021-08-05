Beacon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003193 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2,712.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015182 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001609 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000132 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

