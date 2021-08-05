Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €120.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €99.36 ($116.89).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €81.49 ($95.87) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €88.97.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

