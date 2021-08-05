Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $76.74. 29,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,092. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

