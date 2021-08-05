Barclays Trims Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Target Price to $31.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 440.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 285,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 661,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.