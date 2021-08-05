Barclays Raises FDM Group (LON:FDM) Price Target to GBX 1,190

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FDM. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FDM Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

LON:FDM opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.52. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,256 ($16.41).

In other news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.